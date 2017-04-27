Community: Ashley Beggs honored as Citizen of the Year

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Beggs name has been synonymous with Madison County history for several generations. Ashely Beggs, who owns funeral homes in both Madison and Tallahassee, takes care of his community in many ways, having either a direct or indirect impact on countless families. This year, that impact was recognized when Ashley was named the 2017 Citizen of the Year during the recent Down Home Days celebration.

He is a long-time member and Deacon at the First Baptist Church of Madison. As a young man, he was a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce (J.C.s) and was instrumental in the establishment of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. He was also a founder of the

Madison Country Club. He has been a long-time member of the Madison Rotary Club, Lodge 11 F & AM Masonic Lodge, and the Madison Shrine Club. He has served on the Boards of First Federal Savings and Loan, Capital City Bank, Madison Industries, and others. He has also had a long-time commitment to the youth of Madison County, having helped begin the local Little League program. He has also served both Madison Academy and Aucilla Christian Academy as a Board member and booster. He is a 1951 graduate of Madison High School. After graduating from high school he served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He is also an avid gardener who loves the outdoors.

For 45 years, Ashley has been married to Martha. He has four children; Ansley, Judson, Kyle, and Brad. One son, Appie, is deceased.