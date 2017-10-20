Commissioners to assess the City Manager’s performance
Nancy Taylor: Greene Publishing, Inc.
The Madison City Commission will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 5:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the City Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to conduct/discuss City Manager Tim Bennett’s employment evaluation. This meeting may also determine what/if any action is taken concerning Bennett’s employment agreement.
The Madison City Hall is located at 321 SW Rutledge St., in Madison. City residents are encouraged to attend this meeting.
