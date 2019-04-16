Commercial Driver’s License certification course begins June 7, at NFCC

Story Submitted

The North Florida Community College (NFCC) Career and Technical Education Center is working to get potential students ready to begin NFCC’s Commercial Driver’s License (CDL-Class A) certification program in June and on track to a new career in the trucking industry. To be considered for the program, potential students must be at least 18-years-old and must attend an orientation session in April or May at NFCC to determine program and scholarship eligibility.

Training can be completed in less than five months and focuses on basic driving skills; material handling equipment; basic maneuvers such as backing, docking and handling; and safety measures. Students are taught to drive on various terrains, including city and country roads, and practice driving during both day and night time frames. Since the program began, NFCC has partnered with area trucking and logging businesses to help expand the program and connect graduates with area employers.

According to Rick Davis, Associate Dean of Economic Development & Technical Programs at NFCC, “this is a great program and opportunity for those looking for a new, in-demand career.”

Classes begin June 7 and will meet Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings with hours varying to compensate for night driving requirements. Potential students are required to attend a one-hour NFCC CDL-Class A Orientation Session. Orientation sessions will be held at the NFCC Career and Technical Education Center (Bldg. 13, RM 221) in Madison, Fla. on the following dates. For more details, contact Rachel Bunting at (850) 973-9454 or email buntingr@nfcc.edu.

Thursday, April 18, 2019

2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Friday, April 26, 2019

2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Friday, May 3, 2019

2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 14, 2019

6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday, May 23, 2019

9 a.m.-10 a.m.