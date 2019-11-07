Coming Soon: Twin Oaks Manufacturing

Rick Patrick

Twin Oaks Manufacturing, LLC is well on its way to opening a proposed manufacturing facility in the old "Blue Building" on SW Pinckney St., next to the Madison County Jail. Twin Oaks has made a commitment to the Madison County Commission to invest a minimum of $1,000,000 in the facility. In addition, Twin Oaks plans to provide 50 full time jobs for the manufacturing facility. These jobs are expected to pay above the average wage for this area.

According to information provided by Twin Oaks, they "plan to use the building for an educational training facility for teenagers and young adults who live at the WayPoint foster care facility located in Greenville, Fla. The students will be bussed daily to the facility for job training and to obtain industry certifications as part of their schooling. Local youth will also be able to enroll in the program. The first curriculum will be associated with the construction and manufacturing trades. Structural insulated panels, which are used to build houses and commercial buildings, will be assembled and shipped from the facility. Other industrial arts may be added in the future."

John McEachern, with Twin Oaks, stated that Twin Oaks is interested in beginning the manufacturing process as quickly as possible, due to the high demand for the product that is to be produced at the new facility. McEachern felt this increased demand is due to on-going rebuilding efforts in the wake of last year's Hurricane Michael that hit Florida's western Gulf Coast. According to the proposed contract for the sale of the building to Twin Oaks, it is agreed that, "No later than 36 months after the date this deed is first recorded, the developer [Twin Oaks] shall show, to the County's satisfaction, that a business or businesses are in operation on the fee property which have not fewer than 50 full time, permanent employees who's primary work location is on the fee property." It is hoped that manufacturing can begin in the Blue Building in the early part of 2020.