Come join the fun… Greene Publishing, Inc. invites everyone to Business After Hours at their newspaper office

Emerald G. Parsons: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Tuesday, May 15 Business After Hours. This month's event will be hosted by Greene Publishing, Inc., located at 1695 South SR 53, in Madison.

Greene Publishing invites everyone to visit from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, and enjoy good (green) food, good fun, and good fellowship.

Greene Publishing, Inc. has been serving the families of Madison County for 55 years bringing the news of Madison County to their doorsteps.

The Madison County Carrier is published every Wednesday while the Madison Enterprise-Recorder is published every Friday.

Greene Publishing's newspaper staff consists of: Emerald Greene Parsons, Publisher; Cheltsie Holbrook, general manager; Rachal Deming, bookkeeper; Rick Patrick, reporter; John Willoughby, reporter; Mickey Starling, reporter; Shane Matthews, graphic designer; Ross Bass, graphic designer; Jeanette Dunn, advertising representative; Kris Cole, advertising representative; Sheree Miller, newspaper delivery; and Fredy Vasquez, general maintenance manager. They take great satisfaction in bringing the citizens of Madison County their hometown news!

"Business After Hours" is a popular social and networking event offered in a casual, comfortable atmosphere. The events will be held monthly at different office locations, of a Chamber member. Guests will be able to mix and mingle, eat and drink, and take a walk-about or guided tour of the business facility. It's an opportunity for Chamber members to form relationships, which strengthen community bonds.

So, mark your calendar for Tuesday, May 15 and be sure to join your friends and neighbors at the Greene Publishing newspaper office from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Green) refreshments will be served, and door prizes will be given.

"Business After Hours" events are free and open to the public.

Promoting Business

Promoting Madison County