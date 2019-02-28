Collis receives 60-year honor

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Every Master Mason considers it to be a great honor to receive recognition for the amount of good time (time of membership) within the Masonic lodge. Lloyd V. Collis, affectionately known as "Red" by many, had the pleasure of recently receiving his certificate of 60 years of membership within the Grand Lodge of Masons of Florida. The lapel pin and honor was presented by Jim Stanley, Secretary of Madison Masonic Lodge No. 11.

Born on Feb. 15, 1923, Collis was first initiated as an Entered Apprentice in Wellborn Lodge No. 13, in Wellborn, Fla. on Feb. 7, 1959. Collis was later passed to the degree of Fellowcraft on Feb. 21, 1959, allowing him to be raised to the sublime degree of Master Mason on March 21, 1959, in the same lodge he was initiated.

Collis demitted from the Wellborn lodge at the end of 1965 but re-affiliated himself with the Masonic Lodge in Madison on March 27, 1967. Collis served as the Worshipful Master of Madison Lodge No. 11 in 1970, receiving his Past Master's Degree on April 28, 1971.