Cold case update: Body of missing person recovered

Story Submitted

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Tallahassee Special Agent-in-charge Mark Perez provided an update to a 17-year-old cold case related to the disappearance of Jerry Michael “Mike” Williams.

“Today, we announce that the body of Mike Williams has been recovered and we know, without a doubt, that Mike Williams was murdered,” said Perez.

Williams, 31, was reported missing after he went hunting on Lake Seminole on Dec. 16, 2000. FDLE and the State Attorney's Office, Second Judicial Circuit, began investigating the case in 2004. A body was recently recovered after agents received new information in the case. DNA analysis confirmed the body was that of Williams.

“Seventeen years did not hide how Mike Williams died, and our focus has shifted from a missing person case to a homicide investigation. We will continue to work this case until those responsible for his death are brought to justice,” said Perez.