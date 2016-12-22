Cody Jesse is 2016 Ranch Champion

Cody Jesse (left)

Carole Mitchell, Greene Publishing, Inc.

It was a sunny December afternoon, on the steps of Greene Publishing, Inc., when the paper was visited by a champion; one of the top performers in her field; a Rock star; a well accomplished competitor: Cody Jesse is the 2016 Florida Ranch Horse Club (FRHC) Novice Amateur All-Around Champion and the Novice Amateur All-Around High Point Champion for the Southeast (region 5).

On this serenely luminous afternoon, Jesse was a humble young lady in pink cowboy boots. “When she was around eight years old, she asked me if she would ever be in the big arena,” her mother, Jacinda shared. Jacinda is the matriarch of the Jesse family support team. She spoke proudly of her daughter’s accomplishments and her strong work ethic. The Jesse family has been competing in horse shows for years. The family experience made it an easy transition for Cody to excel.

Splash is Jesse’s five-year-old quarter horse. A quarter horse is defined as a small and stocky breed noted for agility and speed over short distances. It is reputed to be the fastest horse breed over distances of a quarter of a mile. Splash’s registered name for competition is Bar W CatSplash Fever, but she is just Splash around the barn.

Jesse is a champion at cattle cutting, roping and reining. Cattle cutting is a western styled, equestrian competition in which horse and rider work as a team. The horse is judged for its athleticism. Ranch roping is focused on working in a herd of cattle. It emphasizes good horsemanship, good treatment of the cattle, and most of all, the artistry of the rider.

Jesse currently works for Tom and Trina Curtain of Cherry Lake. The Curtains are not only her employers, they are her mentors as well.

Jesse shares her appreciation for the opportunity to have such a nice horse as well as a supportive group of friends and family. “I want people to know how grateful I am for 4-H. I started there and it gave me so many opportunities to play and learn what I wanted to do. 4-H introduced me to a lot of people that provided great opportunities, not just for people with horses. You can do anything you want with 4-H. They are good people, ” said Jesse. Becky Bennett of the Madison County 4-H was their representative when Jesse attended.

Jesse is extremely articulate and well versed on the subject of cattle ranching. She provided an intriguing lesson about the sport that she is a champion of as well as extensive information on horse breeds.

Congratulations are in order for Jesse and a job well done. She is a fantastic example of how dreams, faith and a strong work ethic are simple attributes for a rising star.

Cody Jesse and her horse Splash are shown at left during a competitive ranch cutting class held in Bushnell, Fl.