Coach Mike Coe selected to Hall of Fame

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

During their annual summer meeting, the Board of Directors for the Florida Athletic Coach's Association (FACA) selected their 44th Hall of Fame Class. This is the highest honor bestowed by the Association. Among the six names selected was Madison County High School Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Mike Coe.

In order to be considered for induction into the Hall of Fame a minimum of 20 years of service in the coaching profession (in Florida) and/or participation in FACA. Other criteria considered included head coaching tenure, coaching record, championships won, service to the FACA and other awards earned.

Coe will be officially inducted during an awards luncheon on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Daytona Beach Hilton Oceanfront Resort, in Daytona Beach. Tickets can be purchased through the FACA office by calling (850) 727-8117, after Friday, Nov. 1.

Other coaches included in the 44th Hall of Fame Class were: Dan Burke, Palm Bay (Football); Elmer Coker, Perry-Taylor County (AD/Football); Pete Hald, Flagler Palm Coast (Girls Soccer); Steve Ripley, SLW Centennial (AD/Basketball); and Phil Ziglar, Hagerty/Orlando-Boone (Football).