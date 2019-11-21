Clarence Edward "Jack" Richards passed away on Nov. 13, 2019. He was a former Lt. Colonel of Infantry in the Marines and a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, decorated for Valor and was a combat disabled Veteran. Jack lived in Nashville, Tenn. before moving to Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, C.E. "Rich" and Evelyn Richards (Smith); a brother, Bud Richards; and a granddaughter Elizabeth Ashley.

He is survived by his daughters: Elisa James (Jason) of Pasadena, Md. and Dianna Lancione (Lonnie) of Severna Park, Md.; three grandchildren: Mathew Richards, Madeline Lancione and Gabriella James; as well as a number of cousins in Madison County, Florida.

No services are being planned at this time. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home Madison Chapel.