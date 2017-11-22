Clarence Alonzo “Buddy” Blalock, 88, died Monday, Nov. 20, at South Georgia Medical Center, in Valdosta. He was born in Madison, where he lived most of his life. He was an accountant for Firestone Tire Company and a member of First United Methodist Church.

Blalock is survived by two sons: Clarence Alonzo Blalock II of Augusta, Ga., and William Allen Cook Blalock of Modac, SC; one sister, Irene Bennett of Valdosta; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Beggs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.