City to help fund new server

Rick Patrick, Greene Publishing, Inc.

In a special called meeting of the Madison City Commissioners on Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Commissioners voted to help fund a new primary USA software server, which is utilized by the Madison Police Department (MPD). A total of $3,785.25 was requested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). This server will be used in the dispatch center, which is used by both the MCSO and the MPD. After a lengthy discussion, Commissioner Jim Stanley moved to approve the allocation of $3,785.25 from the police department’s budget. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Ina Thompson. The motion was passed with Commissioners Jim Catron, Stanley, and Thompson voting in favor of the motion. Commissioner Rayne Cooks and Commissioner Judy Townsend voted against the motion. The MCSO has requested help in the past from the city to help in the funding for additional personnel for the dispatch center. The city has denied those requests.

In another matter, Commissioner Cooks was appointed Mayor Pro-Tem.

An appeals hearing was held at the request of Brent Sims concerning his termination by City Manager Tim Bennett. After hearing a sworn testimony, Commissioners Cooks moved to uphold Bennett’s decision to terminate Sims, based on existing city policies. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Thompson and was unanimously passed.

The meeting was then adjourned.