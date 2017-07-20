City of Madison: Playground improvements tennis courts planned for Madison

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

It was recently learned that the City of Madison has received a grant from the United States Tennis Association (USTA) in the amount of $11,300 to help with tennis court construction at Lanier Field in Madison. This grant will be used for four permanent 36-foot tennis courts with wheelchair access. The tennis court construction is just one part of a larger plan for the Lanier Field complex. The City of Madison received a $50,000 grant from the Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program (FRDAP) to improve recreational facilities in the city. In addition to the tennis courts, work on the soccer field and fencing are also underway.

“We are committed to enhancing and building more tennis facilities in communities across the country,” said Kurt Kamperman, Chief Executive, Community Tennis, USTA. “This program allows us to assist in the development process of providing usable tennis venues to people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to play and enjoy the health benefits of our great game.”

According to Madison City Manager Tim Bennett, the construction at Lanier Field, which is already underway, should take approximately two months to complete. It is hoped to have an official ribbon-cutting ceremony sometime in September.

Another construction project undertaken by the city in order to improve health and expand recreational opportunities for the community is at Sumpter James Park, on Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr., in Madison. With assistance from the Florida Department of Health, a covered picnic shelter, playground equipment, a shuffleboard court, a place to play horseshoes, and a basketball court have all been added or are planned. “It [the park] has really become a magnet for the community. People are enjoying the picnic areas, the hop scotch, and everything else there at the [Sumpter James] park,” said Bennett.