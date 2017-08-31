CITY OF MADISON: Overview of grant program

Story Submitted

The City of Madison continues to implement a grant program that includes the following:

$700,000 awarded by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Community Development Block Grant program to renovate 10 houses. Project completed.

$700,000 application to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Community Development Block Grant program appears to be on track for an award to the city. The grant would relocate sewer lines from the back of residences in Oak Estates to the right-of-way in front of the residences for better access by city utility crews. The grant also would install a force main sewer line and increase the capacity of a lift station in the city’s southwest quadrant.

$500,000 loan/grant program awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to renovate the second floor of the Police Department. Project completed.

$466,118 awarded by the Florida Department of Transportation’s Small County Outreach Program to repave SW E.R. Scott Street from SW Range Avenue to SW Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive. Scheduled for Fiscal Year 2019.

$387,586 awarded by the Florida Department of Transportation’s Small County Outreach Program to repave NW College Loop from U.S. 90 East to U.S. 90 West. Scheduled for Fiscal Year 2019.

$337,903 awarded by the Florida Department of Transportation’s Small County Outreach Program to repave SW Range Avenue from SW Dade Street to SW Millinor Street. Project design underway.

$180,000 applied for from the Department of Homeland Security for 24 new breathing apparatuses for the Fire/Rescue Department. Awaiting possible award of grant.

$100,000-plus application underway to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s State Revolving Fund to repair and/or replace sewer lift stations and manholes. Florida Rural Water Association is assisting the city in preparing the application.

$89,000 application to the Department of Homeland Security for a new compressor and a new exhaust removal system for the Fire/Rescue Department. Project completed.

Approximately $84,000 provided by the Madison County Health Department for the purchase and installation of commercial playground equipment at Sumpter James Park. Project completed.

$75,870 coordinated with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Facilities Loan and Grant Program for two new Police vehicles. Project underway.

$67,110 awarded by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Competitive Florida Partnership Program to assess and make recommendations regarding the city’s recreation assets; promote the city’s Community Policing program by applying for a Department of Juvenile Justice grant to finance a youth mentoring program; study the feasibility of downtown restrooms; and establish a link on the city’s website to the Madison County Development Council to promote economic development. Projects completed and closed.

$61,500 applied for but not awarded by the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice for a youth mentoring program.

$50,000 awarded by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program for the city’s Sumpter James Park. The funds are financing a covered picnic shelter, a small basketball court, horseshoe pit, and an area for hop scotch and shuffleboard. A ribbon-cutting will be scheduled for September.

$50,000 awarded by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program for four new youth tennis courts at Lanier Field. Also, $11,300 awarded by the US Tennis Association and $2,500 from the Youth Tennis Foundation of Florida for the youth tennis courts. A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23.

$50,000 applied for but not awarded from Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program for upgrades at Jesse Solomon Park.

$42,850 awarded by the Suwannee River Water Management District for the installation of stormwater screening devices at Lake Francis. Procurement of installation underway.

$12,000 from the Madison County Health Department for the purchase of exercise stations at Lake Francis. Project completed.

$1,764 awarded by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant to the Police Department. Project completed.

The City of Madison will continue to pursue grant funding for projects which will improve the quality of life for Madison's citizens.