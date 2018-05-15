City of Madison honors clerk

Story Submitted

A Proclamation, issued by the City of Madison, on Tuesday, May 8, resolves that the week of Sunday, May 6 through Saturday, May 12 is designated as "Municipal Clerks Week."

Unanimously adopted by the City of Madison, the Proclamation extends appreciation to all municipal and deputy clerks for the services with which they provide their communities. Specifically, the Proclamation states that the Clerk "serves as the professional link between the citizens, the local governing bodies and agencies of government at other levels."

The Proclamation was presented to Lee Anne Hall and signed by the City of Madison. It also honors municipal and deputy clerks for "continually striving to improve the administration of their duties through participation in education programs, seminars, workshops and annual meetings of their state, province, county and international professional organizations."

The International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC), a professional association of city, town, township, village, borough, deputy and county clerks, sponsors Municipal Clerks Week. IIMC has 14,500 members throughout the United States, Canada and 15 other countries.

IIMC President Mary Kayser, Master Municipal Clerk (MMC), and city secretary for the City of Fort Worth, Tx., urges municipal and deputy clerks to highlight the importance of their roles and functions and the impact the municipal clerk's office has on the public.

“There are many responsibilities of the municipal and deputy clerk that the public takes for granted, such as keeping the council advised of legislation that aﬀects them,” said Kayser. “Yet, if clerks are inattentive in their duties, then the efficient operation of our local government is greatly aﬀected.”

“The functions of the clerk necessitate a thorough knowledge of law procedure, administration and interpersonal relations. To keep up with the consistent transformation in local government, many clerks participate in continuing education and seminars and attending Clerk Institutes,” said Kayser.

Lee Anne Hall has served as City of Madison Clerk since January 1996 and has been a member of IIMC since 2018.

Thank you Lee Anne for all that you do on behalf of the City of Madison!