City Manager resigns due to City Commission

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Following a special meeting regarding an employment termination appeal on Tuesday, May 29, City Manager Sarah Anderson extended her letter of resignation to the Madison City Commissioners, effective June 30.

According to Anderson, she tendered her resignation and turned it into Mayor Ina Thompson on the morning of Tuesday, May 29. The resignation had not been shared with the commissioners. Anderson had been having second thoughts about the resignation until the special meeting.

On Jan. 9, an employment agreement began between Anderson and the Madison City Commissioners, which was scheduled to expire on June 30. The agreement included a verbal agreement to discuss salary treatment if the evaluation was satisfactory. However, during the May regularly scheduled meeting, the Commission decided to extend the contract to the end of the year following remarks from the Commission about needing more time to complete and discuss a more thorough and effective evaluation. The commission did not keep their promise of discussing salary treatment following the evaluation during the May meeting. "I believe that you need to be honest and do what you say you're going to do," said Anderson.

As stated in her resignation letter, after much thought and consideration, Anderson believes that the Commission and herself are not a good fit. "My reason for tendering this resignation has nothing to do with [citizens and employees of Madison], but everything to do with my working with the Commission," said Anderson in her resignation letter.

According to Anderson, the recent tone of the commission, which she states is one of micro-management toward her position and operations, is not a tone she thinks is appropriate. The City Charter states the Commission's main charge is to enact the policies of the City. Also, according to the charter, the City Manager is to manage the day to day operations, (including staffing) and to implement the policies passed by the Commission. "This makes it difficult for a City Manager to do their job," according to Anderson, as stated in the resignation.

"The inability to work with the Commission and the micro-managing," said Anderson, is the number one reason the resignation was tendered. "They're not abiding by the charter. They're not abiding by what the responsibilities are, and it just seems that hearsay is more of a fact than the facts."

Before Anderson announced her resignation, after the meeting adjourned, Commissioner Judy Townsend handed out a list of questions that was directed toward Anderson. A list of questions that Townsend made known she wanted answers to, as soon as possible. Since Anderson's start as City Manager, Townsend was asking for a list of all employees hired, employees terminated, employees resigned or retired, employees that have been promoted or re-assigned, and employees who had received raises with note of the amount of the raise. Townsend also asked for monthly invoice reports submitted and paid for by the city.

"I don't mind that," said Anderson about being asked these questions. "What bothers me is am I paying for the sins of my predecessor? And why are they waiting four, five, or six months to come in and ask for this information?" It was asked if she believes this is being turned into an issue about race, "The implication was there," said Anderson.

As for answering Townsend's request, Anderson states that only three people have been fired: an employee was fired for grand theft; an employee was fired, according to procedure, due to a failure to pass an alcohol test; and an employee was fired for insubordination to the supervisor. Anderson stated that all three employees were black males. "If they'd been a white male, they would've been fired," said Anderson. (It was also noted that one employee resigned from his position, during the time Anderson has been in office, due to moving out of town.)

In regards to salary treatment, it has been "across the board" and not based on race, according to Anderson. Raises were based on if the employees weren't making the minimum rate for their job description.

The commission wanted to vote on Anderson's resignation, but Commissioner Jim Catron reminded the commission that the meeting had been adjourned.

"What hurts is I've really done the best for the city and I've gotten along fabulously with the citizens, black and white alike," said Anderson. "I've gotten along great with the employees. In my entire life, I have never met a group of people that I couldn't get through to."

A special meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 5, at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall for discussion and possible action in hiring a new City Manager. City Hall is located at 321 SW Rutledge St., in Madison.