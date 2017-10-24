CITY: Madison Fire Rescue to flush fire hydrants

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Beginning on Monday, Oct. 30, Madison Fire Rescue will again be flushing fire hydrants around the City of Madison. The process normally takes anywhere from two to three weeks to complete, depending on the volume of calls to which the department must respond. The department does not flush hydrants during weekends or after 5 p.m. Signs will be posted in areas in which the flushing is to occur.

According to Fire Chief Bruce Jordan, there are several reasons for flushing the hydrants. Among these are:

Flushing out rust and debris that accumulates in the city's water system helps to avoid more serious problems in the future.

Flushing ensures that the hydrant is working properly and lets the department know if there are problems in the hydrant's operation; such as leaking, not opening or closing, etc.

Flushing hydrants is required by the Insurance Services Organization (ISO) in order to maintain the department's ISO rating. This rating helps to keep homeowner's fire insurance rates lower.

During the time in which the hydrants are being flushed, residents will need to let their water run if they begin seeing rusty or dark-colored water. Residents should also be cautious when washing clothes, especially lighter-colored clothes or whites. If the water does not clear up within 15 to 30 minutes, the resident should call City Hall at (850) 973-5081.