City Hall: NO! fishing, contact with Lake Frances

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

After a worrisome discovery, Madison City Hall is now advising citizens to make no contact with Lake Frances, including fishing.

According to City Manager Jerome Wyche, a report came to City Hall on Monday, June 25, which revealed a blue surface residue on the east side of Lake Frances. Though officials are not sure what the residue is or how it got there, Wyche believes a foreign substance may have been dumped into the lake and is spreading. Algae is out of the equation as Wyche stated it does not have that appearance.

As of Tuesday, June 26, testing was underway with local water agencies and Rural Florida Water Management. Test results should return to City Hall within the next 45 days, however, Wyche stated he asked agencies to put a rush on it. "We wanted to be proactive and cautious," said Wyche.

If you have any information about what is causing the residue to appear on Lake Frances, you are asked to call City Hall at (850) 973-5081.