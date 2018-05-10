City employee arrested on grand theft

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

At the beginning of May, a City of Madison employee was arrested on grand theft after stealing two items from city inventory and illegally placing an invoice under the City of Madison's name.

On Tuesday, April 24, Madison City Manager Sarah Anderson informed the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) that City of Madison Purchasing Agent Darrell Lashawn Graham, 43, of Greenville, had placed an invoice under the City of Madison's name that was unauthorized. The invoice was for a trenching machine rental for the Graham's personal use, estimated to be for $280. The rental was from March 21-23.

During the investigation by MCSO, the City of Madison verified that a trenching machine was rented for personal use by Graham. Graham was placed on suspension with pay until further investigations were completed.

It was later found that a water meter, valued at $45, was stolen by Graham; as well as a backflow valve, valued at $185. Both the stolen water meter and backflow valve was used at his home for personal use.

On Tuesday, May 1, Graham was arrested on grand theft of over $300, but not over $5,000, and tampering with a witness. Graham was released that same day, and his employment with the City of Madison was terminated.