City Considers four-way stops

Chris Jones: Green Publishing, Inc.

The City of Madison is considering installing four-way stop signs at the intersections of SW Range Ave. and SW Rutledge St. and NE Hancock Ave. and NE Sumpter St. The Madison City Commission will review public comments about the proposed four-way stop signs on Tuesday, Aug. 8, during the city commission meeting that begins at 5:30 p.m., at City Hall. City Hall is located at 321 SW Rutledge St., in Madison. It is anticipated that a decision whether or not to install the four-way stop signs will be made at that same meeting. Citizens may submit written comments to City Hall by Friday, July 28, or in person during the citizen's participation portion of the Aug. 8 meeting. The City requests you provide your name, home address and phone number on your written comments.