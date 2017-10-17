City Commission: Request to rename First and Scruggs Street

Nancy Taylor: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison City Commissioners met at City Hall for their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

During the meeting, Commissioner Townsend asked Mr. Jesse Solomon to present a petition and request to the Commission regarding the renaming of First and Scruggs St. to Pete Mobley St. in honor or Marvin (Pete) Mobley. The meeting room was packed with local citizens in support of this request.

According to the submitted letter regarding the request: “Pete Mobley was the first African-American police officer for the City of Madison. Mr. Pete Mobley became a police officer in 1964 during the time of public unrest associated with the civil-rights movement and the change from segregation to integration. Mr. Pete Mobley was well-respected by all of the citizens of Madison.” The letter went on to point out that Mobley has worn the badge of both the City of Madison and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. He served with the Madison Police Department (MPD) from August, 1964 until August, 1985.

City Manager Tim Bennett and all of the commissioners spoke in support of the quality of character of Mobley and his service to the community. There were, however, concerns about the associated costs and consequences for renaming a street, both to the citizens living on the street (who must submit address changes to everyone with whom they do business) and to the GIS/911 system.

The consensus of the Board was initially to contact all affected residents on that street to ensure they were aware of associated costs. During this discussion, Mr. Solomon (indicating his passion about this project) said he was willing to cover any residents’ incurred costs for changing their driver’s license and any other address changes.

Following this offer, the Board questioned Solomon to confirm his awareness of the personal implications of his offer.

Solomon assured the Commission that he understood. As a result, the Board asked the City Manager to draw up the resolution for the name change, to be voted upon at the November meeting.

Next month’s meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will take place in the meeting room at Madison City Hall, located at 321 SW Rutledge St., in Madison.