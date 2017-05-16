City Commission: Madison handles a full agenda

Nancy Taylor: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison City Commissioners met Tuesday, May 9 for their regular monthly meeting. The agenda items covered a vast assortment of topics.

Jennifer Johnson, with the Madison Health Department, informed the commission of a partnership with Madison County Memorial Hospital (MCMH) to conduct a countywide health assessment in order to format a five-year health development plan. There will be a health assessment summit on Wednesday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Florida Community College.

Tim Bennett, Madison City Manager, introduced Darryl Collins, the new warden of Madison Correctional Institution.

Richard Powell, of Powell & Jones CPA, presented a review of the city’s annual financial report.

Commissioners heard an update on the status of the grant from the United States Tennis Association (USTA) for the construction of youth tennis courts in town. This update was delivered by Chuck Hitchcock, Community Development Director.

Hitchcock presented a request for approval of additional loft living spaces above businesses in downtown Madison (there are already two being occupied). This brought about a discussion about existing parking issues in downtown (particularly along Range St.), and the impact new living spaces would have on that. It was determined that the Planning and Zoning Board (P & Z) will need to address the feasibility of allowing additional spaces. They will also have to address any necessary zoning changes. The commission will make a final decision on whether or not to approve the additional spaces after the report is returned from the P & Z board.

Next on the agenda was a report concerning natural gas usage within the city. Mike Smith, Superintendent of the Natural Gas Department, spoke about a mailing that was sent by his office to city residents concerning the importance of regular inspection of their gas lines. The mail-out also highlighted safety precautions the residents should take when working with natural gas appliances in the home, as well as issues to look for when inspecting the lines.

Since 2010, any new and replacement natural gas service lines are required to have excess flow valves installed on them. From 2010 to the present, the city’s Natural Gas Department has installed approximately 200 of these valves on new and replacement service lines. The city has absorbed the cost of installation and materials.

Meanwhile, concerning pre-2010 installations, there are approximately 600 customers who need the excess flow valves installed. Labor costs for excavation and for operating the equipment, plus the equipment costs, plus the cost of materials are estimated to be $500 to $1,000. “We still are exploring whether – and how – to absorb these costs. City staff will present options to the city commission at the June meeting,” said Bennett.

Chief Reggie Alexander came to the meeting to inform commissioners of the changes to the Madison County Behavioral Health Transportation Plan. Previously, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office handled all of the transports, regardless of the city or county jurisdiction. However, the police department will now be responsible for any transports for Baker Acted individuals when the call comes from within city limits.

The commission approved two resolutions during the May meeting. Resolution 2017-9 establishes a policy that “provides equal opportunity to all employees, applicants, employees of its contractors and program beneficiaries.” The second resolution, Resolution 2017-10 is “a policy for the protection of individuals engaging in non-violent civil rights demonstrations.” This resolution “repeals all resolutions in conflict….”

Following the presentation and discussion of the monthly finance report and the City Manager’s report, the meeting was adjourned.

The next scheduled city commission meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 13, at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, located at 321 SW Rutledge St.