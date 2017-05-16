City Commission: Crime prevention requires citizen participation

Nancy Taylor: Greene Publishing, Inc.

During the City Commission meeting on Tuesday, May 9, a local citizen addressed the commissioners with concerns about recent crimes within the city limits. Some of his property had been burglarized and items had been stolen.

Following his comments, an opportunity was given to Police Chief Reggie Alexander to address efforts being made by the police department to thwart local crime.

At that time, Chief Alexander acknowledged the concerns and the recent increase in illegal incidents within the city, and he asked for the community’s help in addressing these issues.

Alexander emphasized that if citizens see something that appears unusual (or that causes them concern), they need to take action. “Don’t hesitate to call the department,” said Alexander. “It never hurts to investigate.”

One step the police department has taken to increase police presence is that the city has now been divided into two regions, and officers have been assigned specifically to each region.

Alexander spoke of the limited manpower within the department and the importance of cooperation with the community. “We need more eyes out in town,” said Alexander.

In addition, here are some tips for increasing security in and around your home. If your vehicles are not secured in a garage, consider locking them when unoccupied. Also, don’t leave items of value in the vehicles or unsecured areas. Remember to lock your homes when you are not present; and if you have a security system, be sure to activate it.

As summer arrives, and vacation plans are being made, be sure to ask a neighbor to keep an eye on your home and property. Ask someone to keep your mail collected from any mailboxes. Notify the police department of your travel plans; they could make sure an officer drives around in the area on a more regular basis during that time. Another suggestion is to leave contact information for how to reach you with a friend or neighbor, in case the need to reach you arises.

Finally, use common sense to protect yourself and your property and never be afraid to become involved. If you see something suspicious, make a call. The Madison Police Department’s phone number is (850) 973-5077, or you can call 911. You just might become someone’s hero.