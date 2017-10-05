City Commission: Budget approved for 2017-2018 fiscal year

Nancy Taylor: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, the Madison City Commission held a special meeting in order to finalize and approve the budget for the fiscal year 2017-2018. The budget is based on a millage rate of seven mills

The greatest point of contention during the meeting involved budget items to allow for a 10-man MCI inmate work crew to work on upkeep of the grounds around the City. As part of utilizing this work crew, the City would need to obtain a 10-passenger van and a supervising corrections officer.

Mayor Rayne Cooks was very clear on her support of having the 10-man work crew, as she feels there is plenty to do to clean up the downtown area and maintain it. Commissioner Judy Townsend thought a 10-man crew was “over-kill for our small community.”

Commissioner Jim Catron indicated that he understood (and was in agreement with) parts of both points of view.

Commissioner Jim Stanley mentioned that he was aware of a five-man crew in Palatka, Fl. at which point he suggested the City pursue the use of the smaller crew.

An MCI representative, who was present at the meeting, told the Commission he had never heard of a five-person crew. David Floyd, Public Works Director, added his agreement in that he had no knowledge of the use of five-person work crews.

At this point, City Manager Tim Bennett informed the Commissioners that the only expenditures for the City are the salary for the assigned prison guard and the leasing of the 10-passenger van. He told them there was no payment required for the individual inmates, so the City’s cost is not affected by size of the work crew.

Once this clarification came, the meeting was able to move forward to the vote. Commissioner Cooks made the motion to accept the budget as is (with the 10-person inmate crew), and Commissioner Catron seconded it.

The budget (including a 2017/2018 millage rate of 7.000 mills) for the year Oct. 1, 2017 – Sept. 30, 2018 was approved with a vote of 3-2, with Commissioners Catron, Cooks and Stanley voting in favor of the motion to approve the budget, and Commissioners Thompson and Townsend voting against it.

The resolution providing appropriations of funds for salaries, expenses, improvements and other items included in the budget for the next fiscal year passed unanimously.