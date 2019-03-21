Circus coming to Madison

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Since 2006, the Lewis & Clark Circus has been in full force, bringing smiles to the faces of thousands across the nation. Now, they're on their way to Madison to perform for you!

On Wednesday, April 3, load up the family and head over to Lanier Field where you can be amazed by the talents of circus performances and have a good laugh with the circus clowns as the Lewis & Clark Circus opens their doors for you for two separate show times: 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Founded by Bob Childress in 2006, the Lewis & Clark Circus was Childress' second show in the circus business, after successfully operating the Hendricks Bros. Circus from 1994 until 2006. With the new show, Childress wanted to tour with a smaller, more intimate production, allowing the show to be mobile via pick-up trucks. The show was sold to the Reis family in 2013, who continues to operate the production today, and is now known as one of America's great family circuses.

Rain or shine, the show must go on! The performances will be showcased under a big top. If you're interested in attending, you can do so at a low, affordable price for everyone! But act fast, because the first 100 tickets are only $9.95. Regular admission for adults are $12 and children (ages three to 12) are $5.

If you're looking for a great deal for the whole family, log onto www.lewis-clarkcircus.com to purchase a $25 family pass, which admits two adults and up to four children to the circus. The family pass is sold exclusively online and is not available for purchase at the show's on-site box office. Other offers, coupons or discounts can not be used in combination with the family pass.

Lanier Field is located along NW Crane Ave., in Madison. For more information about the event, log onto www.lewis-clarkcircus.com.