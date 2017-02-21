Church parking lot burglar arrested in Greenville

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

According to Madison County Sheriff's Office Major David Harper, Milton Garrison III, of Greenville, Fl., was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 19, at approximately 11:30 a.m. Deputy Brian McIntosh responded to a complaint of an individual looking into unattended parked cars at a local church. When he attempted to make contact with a male individual fitting the description, later identified as Garrison, the individual fled on foot, into an adjacent wooded area. Corporal Chris O'Brien arrived shortly after with canine Onyx to assist. Garrison was arrested without further incident and Onyx back tracked Garrison's location in the woods, recovering a purse, which was eventually returned to the victim.

Charges:

1. Burglary to a vehicle

2. Possession of synthetic marijuana

3. Petit theft

4. Possession of burglary tools

5. Resisting an officer without violence