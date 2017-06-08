Church Member Spotlight: Nell Dobbs

Nancy Taylor: Greene Publishing, Inc.

“I love the Lord, and I want to follow His word,” said Nell Dobbs, and it’s clear from talking with her that those are not just words she says, but it’s a truth she has practiced for many, many years.

Dobbs attends Madison First Baptist Church, where she has been a member since 1978. During her time there, she has been involved in many areas of church work. She taught Sunday School for a number of years. She also wrote the “Church Happenings” for First Baptist for 12 years.

For a season, Dobbs attended Pine Grove Baptist Church, before returning to First Baptist.

At another point, her husband (Marzell) was ordained into the gospel ministry at Pine Grove Baptist. He pastored at Sirmans Baptist Church for a year. Dobbs says she still holds a special place in her heart for the people of that church.

Dobbs’ favorite bible verse is John 3:16, and her favorite hymn is “My Anchor Holds.” (She even has told people she wants that song sung when she goes home to Heaven).

Dobbs taught school for 35 years (26 of which were in Madison County). During part of that time she taught second grade, but she also spent several years as a school librarian.

Dobbs and her husband Marzell were married for almost 53 years before he passed away (one week before their anniversary). From their union came four children: daughters - Nita Schweighoffer and Sara Dene Gwin; and sons – Oad and Jesse. Several members of the family serve in various areas of church ministry in the towns where they live.

When asked if she had any advice for others, “Read the bible; study the bible, and sing every song in the (hymn) book,” was Dobbs’ quick response.