Church Events

November 1

Faith Baptist Church invites you to join them for revival services, beginning on Thursday, Nov. 1 and continuing through Saturday, Nov. 3. All services begin at 6:30 p.m. Middle Florida Baptist Association Director Robert Dixon will be the guest speaker. Following revival services will be a homecoming service on Sunday, Nov. 4, with Bryan Norris providing special music. Plan on staying for lunch after the service. Faith Baptist Church is located at 1135 E US Hwy. 90, in Madison.

November 3

St. Mary's Episcopal Church will hold its bazaar raffle drawing on Saturday, Nov. 3, at 12 p.m. Tickets are available for donations of five dollars each or three for $10. The drawings are for a 32-inch Toshiba LED TV or for one of two Winn Dixie gift cards. Proceeds will go toward St. Mary's Episcopal Church's local ministry projects. You do not have to be present to win. St. Mary's Episcopal Church is located at 140 NE Horry Ave., in Madison.a