Church Event Calendar

November 12 - 19

The Middle Florida Baptist Association (MFBA) serves as the drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child shoe boxes. Volunteers are needed to help with the collection process. The dates and times needed are: Monday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon; Sunday, Nov. 18, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Every Sunday

Hanson United Methodist Church holds a topical Bible study every Sunday at 6 p.m. The church is located at 290 NE Daisy St., in Madison. For more information, call (850) 253-5078.

St. Mary's Episcopal Church is offering "Mystics, Saints and You" classes every Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The class explores how we hear from God. Everyone is welcome to attend. St. Mary's Episcopal Church is located at 140 NE Horry Ave., in Madison.

Every Wednesday

Rocky Springs United Methodist Church holds prayer time and bible study every Wednesday at 10 a.m. The church is located at 305 NW Rocky Springs Rd., in Madison. Call (850) 253-5078 for more information.

Bible Deliverance Church is hosting weekly Bible studies every Wednesday, beginning at 7 p.m. Meals are always provided and everyone is welcome. For more information, call (850) 973-6528. Bible Deliverance Church is located at 720 SW Range Ave., in Madison.