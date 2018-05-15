Church Calendar

If your church is having an event, please let us know, and we'll tell everyone else. Please e-mail your church announcements to reporter2@greenepublishing.com or call (850) 973-4141.

Every Sunday

Hanson United Methodist Church holds a topical bible study every Sunday at 6 p.m. The church is located at 290 NE Daisy St., in Madison. For more information, call (850) 253-5078.

St. Mary's Episcopal Church is offering “Mystics, Saints and you” classes every Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The class explores how we hear from God. Everyone is welcome to attend. St. Mary's Episcopal Church is located at 140 NE Horry Ave., in Madison.

Every Tuesday

Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be holding continuing education classes entitled, “Iron Man: Iron Sharpens Iron,” every Tuesday, beginning at 6 p.m. Church administration and sermon preparation are two of the multiple topics these classes will cover. Group discussions concerning church-related topics will also be a major focus of the meetings. Dr. Tom Studstill, pastor of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, will be instructing the class. This event is free, and all area pastors and lay leaders are encouraged to attend. The church is located at 4084 NE Rocky Ford Rd., in Madison.

Every Wednesday

First United Methodist Church holds “Wonderful Wednesdays” from 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. and Moms’ Group at the same time. First United Methodist Church is located at 348 SW Rutledge St., in Madison. Call (850) 973-6295 if you have any questions.

Rocky Springs United Methodist Church holds prayer time and bible study every Wednesday at 10 a.m. The church is located at 305 NW Rocky Springs Rd., in Madison. Call (850) 253-5078 for more information.

Bible Deliverance Church is hosting weekly Bible studies every Wednesday, beginning at 7 p.m. Meals are always provided and everyone is welcome. For more information, call (850) 973-6528. Bible Deliverance Church is located at 720 SW Range Ave., in Madison.

Every Fourth Thursday

St. Mary's Episcopal Church (SMEC) offers a free medical clinic on the fourth Tuesday of every month. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and continues until 7:30 p.m. Applicants must meet income guidelines and have no health insurance. Call (850) 973-8338 for more information. SMEC is located at 140 NE Horry St., in Madison.

May 20 and 21

New Generation Missionary Baptist Church will be holding a three-night revival beginning on Sunday, May 20 through Tuesday, May 21. Rev. Oliver Bradley welcomes guest speaker Rev. Delvin Boatman. The revival will be held outside of the church, under a tent. New Generation Missionary Baptist Church is located at 457 SW Range Ave., in Madison.

May 26

The annual meeting of the Ebenezer Methodist Church Cemetery Corporation will be held on Saturday, May 26, at 6:30 p.m. at Ebenezer Methodist Church, in Hamburg. An evening song service will follow the meeting. Other scheduled events include a workday at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 19, and a homecoming service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 27. Everyone is invited to enjoy these services. Ebenezer Methodist Church is located at 2309 NW Ebenezer Church Rd., in Madison.