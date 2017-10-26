Christopher Harrell

Mr. Christopher Ray Harrell, 60, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 in Live Oak.

Harrell moved to Madison 46 years ago, coming from Lawrenceville, Ga., and was of the Baptist faith. He worked for Duke Energy for 31 years as a Maintenance and Operator Manager.

He is survived by his parents, Hulon Johnson and Ann Harrell; his partner, Valerie Holton of Lee, Fl.; one son, Travis Harrell of Wilmington, NC.; three daughters: Kristen Barfield (Zane) of Madison, Morgan Herring (Danny) of Madison, and Lindsay Cheney (Nick); one brother, Jackie Harrell of Ga.; four sisters: Sheila Wilber of Baldwin, Ga., Mellissa Harrell of Al., Amy Reed and Beverly Harrell; and five grandchildren: Wiley, Arlo, Nova, Ellie and Jackson.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Beggs Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of arrangements.