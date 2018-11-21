Christmas at Sumpter A. James Park

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

This weekend, get into the holiday spirit and join hundreds of other Madison County residents as they gather park in Madison on Sunday, Nov. 25, at 5 p.m., for Christmas at Sumpter James Park, featuring the lighting of the gazebo.

The event is presented by Madison City Commissioner Rayne Cooks, in partnership with the City of Madison, Barrett Helping Hands, Madison County Farm Share and the Sumpter James Family. Beginning at 5 p.m., enjoy free food and treats while being entertained by Charles Ferguson, of Monticello; The Music Shed, of Valdosta; and Good Time Jr.

At sunset, between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., gather around the park gazebo as the switch will be flipped to illuminate the Christmas lights.

For more information about this event, contact Commissioner Cooks at (850) 973-6666. Sumpter James Park is located along SW Martin Luther King Dr., near Cooks and Cooper Funeral Home.