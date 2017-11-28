Christmas at Smith Mansion this Sunday

Story Submitted

Chef Art Smith and friends invite everyone to come to the beautiful Smith Mansion in Madison for the Third Annual Holiday Bake-off and reception on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The mansion has been decked out for the holidays by local businesses, and people are welcome to tour the mansion, meet Chef Art and enjoy refreshments. The Smith Mansion is the home of Reunion a 501c3 community education enrichment program. Admission is free.

Santa will be on hand, and there will be old fashioned “horse and buggy” rides. Local musicians will lend their talents, including students from Madison Creative Arts Academy.

It’s not too late to enter your best Christmas cookie recipe! A total of $3,000 in prizes will be awarded. This year the focus is on health and nutrition, so the top prize of $1,000 will be awarded for the healthiest (and yummiest) cookie. Other categories will include most festive cookie and tastiest cookie with prizes of $500 each given in adult and youth categories. Each baker wishing to participate in the bake-off is required to pre-register by Friday, Dec. 1 and deliver two dozen of their cookies to Smith Mansion on Saturday, Dec. 2 between noon and 3 p.m. The cookies will be served during the reception on Sunday and judges will select the top winners.

For more information on how to submit your cookies, visit www.chefartbakeoff.com or call Jessica Webb at (850) 673-8696.