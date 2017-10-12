Mrs. Christine Bloodworth, born Oct. 28, 1927 in Crossland, Ga. left this world to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. She will be reunited with her sweetheart of 64 years, Roy.

Christine will be missed by her immediate family Jeff and Mina Bloodworth, many family members, her adopted Ingram family, friends and care givers of Southern Living for Seniors.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist of Madison.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Madison Youth Ranch, PO Box 38, Pinetta, Fl. 32350.

Beggs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, (850) 973-2258.

