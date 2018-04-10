Christian Concepts: What is a spiritual advisor?

Just what are the responsibilities of a spiritual advisor? To whom are they accountable?

Tony Perkins, when asked about President Trump’s indiscretions, said the president deserves a “mulligan.” He used a golf metaphor, as a way of saying God, and we as Christians, should forgive and overlook Trump’s shortcomings and give him a do-over.

Jerry Falwell Jr., when questioned by a CNN reporter about some of Trump’s less than Christian actions was asked where he would draw the line on his support for Trump. Without answering the question directly, Falwell said he believed President Trump was a “changed man.” He did not sound either convinced or convincing.

Franklin Graham, when asked why morality was such an issue with Bill Clinton, but not with Donald Trump, said Bill Clinton committed his offenses while in office, all of the issues with Trump happened before he took office.

Robert Jeffress, when questioned on President Trump’s provocative rhetoric on North Korea, replied God has given the President “full power to use whatever means necessary” to deal with Kim Jong-Un and seems to condone Trump’s past and continued failings for the same reason, God appointed him.

It is a biblical truth that when we confess our sins, repent of our waywardness, and turn in faith to Christ for forgiveness, it changes us, and God gives us the opportunity to start over. But there is no “mulligan” for impenitence, and no change affected when we stubbornly refuse to admit our sin.

The prophet Samuel anointed David to succeed King Saul. But when by God’s appointment he ascended to the throne, it did not give him the right to do as he pleased. When he committed adultery with Bathsheba, then had her husband killed, the prophet Nathan confronted him regarding his sin and David repented.

Nathan told King David “by this deed you have given occasion to the enemies of the Lord to blaspheme,” (2 Samuel 12:14). Though God will forgive us when we sin, our sin gives others an opportunity to accuse our God and us.

While these spiritual advisors defended the president, Trump broke one of his primary campaign promises to Evangelicals. He had promised to defund Planned Parenthood.

But when our Republican-controlled Congress presented President Trump with a federal budget that fully funded Planned Parenthood yet again, he signed it into law without objection. I guess Planned Parenthood wasn’t able to sell enough body parts from aborted babies to make ends meet.

Now it is the prophets who “have given occasion to the enemies of the Lord to blaspheme.” Because it is hypocritical to make moral integrity an issue affecting public service of a president, you disagree with-but excuse-that same lapse of moral integrity in a president you support.

They had a responsibility to represent Christ and point our president to Him. They did not represent me, they did not represent those unborn babies, and worse, I do not believe they have represented Christ.

Gary B. King welcomes comments or questions and can be reached at garybkingcc@gmail.com. Christian Concepts are archived at gbkcc.com.