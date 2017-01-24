Chris Jones joins staff

Chris Jones has joined the staff of Greene Publishing, Inc. as a reporter. Chris graduated from Bradwell Institute High School in Hinesville, Ga. and from Valdosta State University, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice. Chris has served in the United States Coast Guard Reserves since 2003, and is currently a Boatswain's Mate First Class stationed at USCG Station Destin.

Chris worked as a substitute teacher for the Madison County School Board before replying to a solicitation for the reporter position. He is married to Michelle Jones and has three children.

“I love telling stories, and I love finding truth,” Chris says, “So I believe this will be a great fit!”

At home Chris enjoys growing his own vegetables, cooking, and brewing craft beer with local ingredients. In fact, his infatuation with the brewing of malt beverages has led to the creation of a small business start-up: The Georgia Beer Company, LLC, located in Valdosta.