Chief Judge appoints Phelps

On Sunday, Dec. 22, 3rd Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Mark Feagle announced the appointment of a Taylor County resident to preside over the region as the acting State Attorney in the interim of Jeff Siegmeister, who retired suddenly this week.

According to a press released issued by the 3rd Judicial Circuit, David A. Phelps, Esquire, was sworn into office as the acting state attorney on Monday, Dec. 23.

A member of the Florida Bar since 1978, Phelps has served with the 3rd Judicial Circuit as a prosecutor, serving as an assistant state attorney for over 35 years. Phelps had the honor of serving under four State Attorneys, including L. Arthur Lawrence, Jerry Blair, Robert L. “Skip” Jarvis and Jeff Siegmeister. The release continues to state that Phelps retired from the office in 2013 as the Chief Assistant State Attorney.

“Mr. Phelps is a legal scholar who is certain to have the respect of his staff, the citizens and all branches of our government,” said Chief Judge Mark Feagle. “On behalf of the Third Judicial Circuit, I wish to express my sincerest appreciation to Mr. Phelps for graciously accepting this honorable position for the benefit of the citizens of the third circuit.”

Upon making contact with the Office of the 3rd Judicial Circuit, Greene Publishing, Inc. was informed that Siegmeister was retiring, effective Monday, Dec. 23. The Office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed Siegmeister’s resignation to Greene Publishing, Inc. via email on Friday, Dec. 20.

A native of Union County, Fla., Siegmeister was elected into the Office of the State Attorney for the Third Judicial Circuit in 2012. He resigns with one year remaining in his term.