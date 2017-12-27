You are here
Cherry Lake Volunteer Fire Department honors firefighters

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

 

On Saturday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m., the Cherry Lake community gathered at the Cherry Lake Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) to honor three firefighters for their dedicated service and longevity to the Cherry Lake VFD.

Wally Davis and Frank Wyno were recognized for 50 years of service to the community and Danny McDonald was recognized for 47 years of service. The awards were presented by Fire Chief Dennis Odom. The Cherry Lake VFD served food to the recipients and guests present at the event.

Photo Submitted
These three men were awarded for their bravery and dedication to the Cherry Lake Volunteer Fire Department. Pictured, from left to right, are: Frank Wyno, Danny McDonald and Wally Davis.
