Cherry Lake United Methodist Church to host praise retreat

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Cherry Lake United Methodist Church invites you to join them for a summer praise retreat, on Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 23. Friday service times are 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Services on Saturday begin at 10 a.m. and will conclude at 4 p.m. On Sunday, the group will visit a nursing home at 3 p.m. The nursing home has yet to be determined.

This special retreat is for the young and young at heart, so all ages are welcome. There will be plenty of games, Bible lessons, crafts, singing, movie time, water fun, fellowship and food. Pastor Cherryl Register encourages everyone to "come praise with us."