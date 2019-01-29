Cherry Lake First Baptist Church plans fundraiser

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Cherry Lake First Baptist Church will be having a missions yard sale and bake sale on Saturday, Feb. 9, beginning at 8 a.m. and lasting until about 2 p.m. All proceeds from this sale will go to fund missions.

The sales will be held inside the church's fellowship hall, where shopping will be comfortable. Rain or shine, the sale will go on. There will be many different items to choose from. Donations are coming in from church members, friends, family and the community. When the sale is over, all remaining items will be donated to a local mission to be put to good use.

The church’s mission statement is, "We are a group of committed people who desire to know God and to make Him known to others." Dr. Murrell Bennett, pastor of Cherry Lake First Baptist Church, goes on mission trips a couple of times a year with a group of other Christians. While on these mission trips, they minister, evangelize and work. They put roofs on churches and build church pews/benches for the churches, which are also used as schools for the children. All the money that is collected from churches goes toward the building supplies for these projects. None of it is used for expenses of the missionaries, themselves.

The funds raised from the church's yard and bake sales help make it possible for the people to worship under a shelter and sit on a bench while worshiping. Americans are so blessed to have beautiful, comfortable churches in which to worship. Some people walk for miles to worship in a church building with no roof and nothing to sit on but a dirt floor. The church's mission projects help to make worship a little more comfortable and safer for these Christians.

Rev. Bennett and a group of local Christians have a mission trip planned for Haiti in March. Cherry Lake First Baptist also helps support local missions, prison ministries, benevolent causes and worldwide missions through the Southern Baptist Convention. The church's members believe that it is their mission to spread the Word and do what they can to bring people to Christ and to help other people whenever possible.

For anyone who has a heart for missions, this is a great place to be on Saturday, Feb. 9. If you love yard sales and bake sales, this is the place for you. We look forward to seeing everyone at Cherry Lake First Baptist Church, located at 1308 NW County Road 150, in Madison, at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9.