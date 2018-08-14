Cherry Lake Fire Rescue to host political rally

Cheltsie Holbrook: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Join Cherry Lake Fire Rescue as they hold their political rally fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 18, at 5 p.m. This rally gives all political figures the opportunity to voice their opinion of matters before the polls are opened for voting.

The event will be held at the Cherry Lake Fire Rescue station where a dinner will be served consisting of fried fish, hush puppies, cheese grits, coleslaw, baked beans and tea. The fried fish dinner will be $8 per plate with the political rally and a cake auction taking place immediately afterward.

If you are a political candidate and would like to participate in Cherry Lake's fundraiser, please call Cherry Lake Fire Rescue at (850) 929-2354 at least one week prior to the event and leave your name and phone number. Each candidate will be given five minutes to talk at the podium. Podium reservations must be made by Thursday, Aug. 16, by 5 p.m. Unless previous arrangements have been made, Cherry Lake Fire Rescue asks for no substitute speakers for the candidates and absolutely no other soliciting during the event.

Mark your calendars for Aug. 18 to come out and get to know your candidates. Cherry Lake Fire Rescue is located in Pinetta at 2612 NE Cherry Lake Cir.