Chase ends in crash

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

According to Lt. Charles Broach, of the Florida Highway Patrol, Troop H, on Wednesday, April 26, at approximately 10:45 a.m., a 2014 Nissan Altima, driven by 24-year-old Morgan Borden, of Greenville, was involved in a crash on SW Floridena Rd. The Altima was traveling south on Floridena Rd., attempting to flee from the Madison County Sheriff's Office, when it ran off the roadway and onto the west shoulder. The undercarriage of the vehicle struck an embankment, damaging the right front fender-well. The vehicle continued across a residential driveway, struck another embankment, and re-entered SW Floridena Rd., coming to a final rest in the middle of the road. Two passengers, ages three and four, were not harmed. Borden sustained minor injuries and was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.