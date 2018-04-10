Mr. Charles Herschel Webb, 89, passed away on Saturday, April 7, at Madison County Memorial Hospital, in Madison, following an extended illness. Charles was born Sept. 7, 1928, in Atlanta, Ga., to Mr. Charles Willis Webb and Mrs. Mattie Mae Freeman Webb.

Charles honorably served his country in the United States Army. He graduated in 1952 from the University of Georgia with a Master's Degree in Forestry. He worked in Forestry for 34 years with the Kimberly-Clark Corporation, in Alabama, where he retired as a Chief Forester. After his retirement, he moved to Lee in 1987 where he co-founded Superior Trees Inc. Charles was a member of Lee United Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening, horticulture, and spending time with his family.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Mattie Webb.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mrs. Florence Irene Shelhorse Webb; three sons: Mike (Susan) Webb, of Evergreen, Al.; Wayne Webb, Alan (Amy) Webb, all of Madison; one sister, Beverly McLean, of Fayetteville, Ga.; four grandchildren: Mary Brooke (Greg) Cornwell, of Atlanta, Ga.; Willis Webb, of Montgomery, Al.; Emily Webb (Colton) Staton and Rachael Webb, both of Madison; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 10, at Lee United Methodist Church, with Rev. Jack Tilk officiating. Interment followed in Stonewall Cemetery. The family received friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lee United Methodist Church's building fund or United Methodist Women’s Fund, 246 State Road Hwy. 255, Lee, Fl., 32059. All arrangements were under the care of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.

Friends may send condolences to the family at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com.