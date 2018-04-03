Charles Edward Hall, 67, passed from this life on Friday, March 30, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, in Tallahassee, following an extended illness.

Charles was born on April 17, 1950, to Bobbie Jo and Lucy Hall in Bastrop, La. He spent a majority of his younger life in Clyattville, Ga., then moved to Palatka, where he was resident for many years. In 2012, Charles relocated with his wife and son to Madison, where he lived for the remainder of his life. Charles was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. Other hobbies included racing cars, motorcycles, and go-carts. Charles also loved to spend time with his family and beloved grandchildren.

Charles is preceded in death by his father, Bobbie Jo Hall; and one sister, Bobby Vaughn.

He is survived by his life long partner and loving wife, Brenda Hall; four daughters: Aubrie (Michael) Schmelzle, Jennifer Sutherland, Brandy Sutherland and Stephanie Sutherland; one son, Charles Hall II; as well as eight grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 4, at 2 p.m., at Four Freedoms Park, in Madison.