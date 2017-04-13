Greenville town meeting: Chaos erupts

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Greenville Town Council held its regularly scheduled town meeting on Monday, April 10. It was the fourth consecutive meeting from which Council-member Kovacherich Arnold was absent. His absence was the source of much contention amongst the Town Council. The debate started during the Citizen's Participation portion of the meeting, when a concerned citizen questioned the council, “How can a person represent me when he is never here?” The citizen continued, asking “If you're not attending the meetings, are you still getting paid?”

Council-member Arnold, who participated in the meeting via telephone, could be heard laughing in the background. Council-member Dansey addressed the meeting, saying they needed to look into the Sunshine laws, regarding how many absences are required for a potential removal from office. Another citizen, Mrs. Brown, interjected into the meeting and stated that the Town Charter has its own outline of what scenarios would warrant the removal of an official, based on absences. Council-member Joi Collins proposed having a special session for the council to debate the issue of Council-member Arnold's absences. Vice Mayor Seabrooks responded, saying it would be a “waste of time.”

Council-member Collins rebutted with a quote from the Florida Sunshine laws, saying “the participation of an absent member by telephone conference or other interactive electronic technology is permissible when such absence is due to an extraordinary circumstance, such as illness. Is Mr. Kovacherich ill?” Mayor Malone demanded that the issue be tabled and discussed at another time, when the town attorney could be present.

A third concerned citizen, Dr. Patricia Hinton, read a separate passage aloud to the council, claiming it was what the town voted on, in regards to absences. In her reading, three regular, or special session consecutive absences that were not excused by the council, within a 12 month period, are grounds for removal from office. The atmosphere in the room grew tense as Mayor Malone asked Dr. Hinton if she understood what she just read, saying “Do you remember what you just said, excused by council prior to, do you understand what you just read?” Mayor Malone continued, exclaiming “Ok then let’s just table it! Let's table it until we get an attorney present.”

Council-member Collins tried to interject, saying that her question concerning absences had not been answered. Mayor Malone attempted to move the meeting along by reading the next agenda item aloud. Council-member Collins asked “Am I being ignored?”

Council-member Dansey replied “Yeah, I guess so.” Vice Mayor Seabrooks made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda, which Council-member Arnold seconded. The motion was put to a vote. Mayor Malone, Council-member Arnold, and Vice Mayor Seabrooks voted yay, and Council-members Collins and Dansey did not vote.

When asked for her vote, Council-member Collins replied “I am not the only one that did not vote. How can he (Arnold) vote, if he doesn't have the consent agenda?”

Verbal chaos ensued, with all five members of the council speaking at the same time, in elevated volumes. Mayor Malone attempted to get a second vote on approving the consent agenda. When Council-member Collins did not cast a vote, Vice Mayor Seabrooks said “You must participate, you must vote.”

The council continued arguing, until Mayor Malone interjected “We've passed the questions, we're talking about serving the public, and every meeting we come up with all kinds of obstacles, to create chaos.”

Apart from the heated debates amongst the town council regarding absences, the council read, for the second time, Ordinance 2017-244 – Moratorium on Medical Marijuana Dispensing Facilities. Town Manager Jim McCroskey delivered the findings of an analysis of what commercial sites in the Town of Greenville pay for their solid waste removal services. He stated that in several instances, the Town is losing money by providing services for which the town is not financially compensated. A motion was passed to allow Town Manager McCroskey to conduct a study on raising the commercial waste services rates for particular businesses that are serviced by the town's solid waste department.

The council also discussed an ordinance to regulate the use of parks within the town limits. Town Manager McCroskey proposed that the use of inflatable bounce houses, tents, and loud-speaker systems, require approval from the town council. When asked how the parks would be monitored, Town Manager McCroskey said he asked a town employee, J.C., to make sure that people using the park had gotten approval, which would be posted on an information board. Council-member Collins replied “You just threw him (J.C.) under the bus. Why J.C. got to be the one to go snitching on people?” Council-member Collins addressed the employee, suggesting that he not monitor the parks. A heated back and forth exchange between the Town Manager and Council-member Collins continued, resulting in an apology from the Town Manager.

In the next agenda item, Town Manager McCroskey requested a budget amendment to facilitate the creation of a Sanitary Services Director. The necessity of the creation of such a position was questioned by the council, and Council-member Dansey asked Town Manager McCroskey why he advertised in the newspaper for the position, if he had not yet received approval from the council for funds to hire someone.

Town Manager McCroskey presented an outline of an economic development plan to the council, including the annexation of property outside of the town limits, grants for various construction projects, and incentives to bring new businesses to the area. Several citizens interjected and asked various questions relating to the feasibility of the proposed economic development plan. An economic development plan is required by the State of Florida for a municipality to apply to designate a portion of their town as a Community Redevelopment Act (CRA) district. A CRA is intended to help communities revitalize downtowns, preserve historic structures, and enhance the district overall. Town Manager McCroksey proposed the purchase of property to be planned and zoned as a mobile home park, and then sold to a private entity, to generate revenue for the Town of Greenville. Dr. Hinton, a Greenville citizen, asked a serious of questions regarding the proposed economic development ideas. When she continued with her line of questioning, Mayor Malone interjected “Miss, why are you interrupting? Please, will you please sit down!”

The economic development plan, as proposed by Town Manager McCroskey, was voted to approval “by principle only.”

Also discussed during the meeting were the positive results of a recent neighborhood watch meeting. Dr. Hinton and Council-member Collins agreed and attested that the meeting was a great success, bringing people closer together in an attempt to provide for a safer town. The second meeting of the neighborhood watch will be on Monday, April 24, at 5:30 p.m., at the Greenville Methodist Church. All Greenville citizens are invited to attend. The next scheduled town meeting will take place on Monday, May 8, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.