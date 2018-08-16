Changes at Boot Hill Stadium

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

For those Madison County High School Cowboy fans who are planning to attend the games at Boot Hill Stadium this year, there is a major change in store. There will be a $5 per car parking fee collected at each home game. A season-long parking pass may be purchased for $25. Funds from the parking fees will be used to make much needed improvements to the facilities at Boot Hill Stadium.

There are also several booster packages available, all of which include reserved parking passes. The booster packages also include season tickets to all home games, as well as other privileges.

For more information, please contact Justin Burt, with the Madison County Athletic Booster Club, at (850) 973-7468 or by email at kburt396@yahoo.com.