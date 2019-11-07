Chamber of Commerce hosts successful luncheon

Savannah Reams

On Monday, Nov. 4, businesses and individuals came together for a monthly luncheon hosted by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. This luncheon serves as a means for locals to share about their business or organization, network and learn more about the interesting people who make up Madison County.

Attendees enjoyed a delicious lunch catered by Grumpy's Diner, of Madison. While the assembly dined, special speaker Wanda Violet, co-founder of Madison County Florida Storytelling, educated guests about all of the wonderful happenings that will be taking place during the two-day upcoming storytelling festival beginning Friday, Nov. 15, and lasting until Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Madison County Agricultural Complex, located at 182 NW College Loop, in Madison. Violet then entertained those in attendance with a funny story based on her real life—teasing every bended ear with a sample of the annual event's appeal.

After Violet addressed attendees, door prizes were drawn and several lucky winners were able to take home tickets to North Florida College's upcoming Artist Series, a gift certificate to Grumpy's Diner and a cash prize of $25 donated by the Chamber of Commerce. The next Madison County Chamber of Commerce luncheon will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, at noon.