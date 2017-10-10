Chamber of Commerce hosts Annual Banquet

Emerald G. Parsons: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held its 2017 Annual Banquet and Silent Auction on Monday, Sept. 25, at the Madison Senior Citizens Center, in Madison. There were approximately 150 citizens in attendance. A delicious supper of chicken, roast, potatoes, green beans, bread, and dessert was served to the attendees.

The much anticipated silent auction began at 6 p.m. with many gifts to bid on from area businesses. An array of prizes was on hand which included several out-of-town trips, tickets to theme parks, tickets to local events, spa certificates, gift baskets, and much more.

At 7 p.m. all the guests were seated and Phyllis Williams, Madison County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, welcomed everyone to the banquet. Tim Bennett, board member and City of Madison manager, followed with the Pledge of Allegiance and Jerome Wyche, also a board member, delivered the invocation.

The new officers for 2017-2018 were then introduced. Eddie Bell, will serve as the Chamber Chairman; Jerome Wyche will serve as vice-chairman; Jessica Webb, will serve as secretary; and Jeanne Bass will serve as the Treasurer.

The 2017-2018 Board of Directors were then introduced. Board members include Tim Bennett, City of Madison Manager; Wayne Vickers, Board of County Commissioner; Jada Woods Williams, individual member; Elesta Pritchett, Town of Greenville; Brandon Mugge, Hickory Hill Auctions; Kaitlynn Culpepper, Tri-County Electric; Carol Gibson, Madison District School Board; Aaron LeGars, Nestle Waters; Tammy Stevens, Madison County Memorial Hospital; and Darren Webb, Madison County Community Bank.

The guest speaker for this year’s banquet was Christopher Emmanuel, Director of Infrastructure and Governance Policy at the Florida Chamber of Commerce. He spoke on the growing population of Florida and our growing economy.

According to Emmanuel, statistics show that Florida adds one thousand new residents every day. Florida recently passed New York as the third largest state in the union. Our economy is roughly the size of Mexico; and if Florida were its own country, we would be the 16th largest economy. By the year 2030, we can expect to see another 5.5 MILLION Floridians.

He went on to say, Madison County, if all remains the same, will see another two thousand residents by then. For this community to stay exactly where it is, with the same unemployment rate, Madison County needs to create 137 jobs in the next three years, and then another 146 in the decade after that.

So, what can Madison County citizens do to make this community ready for the challenges ahead of us? First, realize the importance of a job and invest in the individuals. And second, continue to be involved in associations, like a Chamber of Commerce, or your church, or your supper club. Your community groups help make this complex, complicated world a little easier, and a little simpler, for those who are trying to make their way in it.

Following Emmanuel’s address, there were closing comments and a drawing for special door prizes. The silent auction winners were also announced.

The presenting sponsor of this year’s Madison County Chamber Banquet was Duke Energy. And the gorgeous table decorations, made by Madison Florist, were once again sponsored by Madison County Community Bank.

A huge “Job Well Done” goes to the Madison County Chamber of Commerce staff members Phyllis Williams, Executive Director, and Garrett Hammond and Snowey Hagan, Administrative Assistants. This year’s banquet was full of great food and fun for all those who attended.