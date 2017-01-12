Celosia Drive open again

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

According to Jeanne Bass, Madison County Planner, Celosia Drive in Madison County has been reopened. The road had been closed due to a sinkhole that made the road impassable. Patchwork and repairs have been made to the road. The road has also been reinforced to prevent further damage. The road managed to hold up well during recent heavy rains, which is a good indication that the road is now in good condition.

The sinkhole was discovered on Monday, July 7, near the intersection of Celosia Drive and Country Kitchen Road, northeast of the City of Madison. The road was closed because of possible danger in order to avoid potential injuries. The Florida Geological Service was contacted for advice on how to proceed.