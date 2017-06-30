Celebrate the nation’s independence this July 4th

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day, has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941. However, the tradition of celebrating the day that the Continental Congress adopted the historic document declaring the 13 American colonies as independent sovereign states goes back to the 18th century. Since 1776, July 4th has been celebrated as the birth of American independence. The vote for independence actually took place on July 2nd, but the document stating such was not formally adopted until the fourth. Some of the earliest Independence Day celebrations included colonists holding mock funerals for King George III, symbolizing the end of a monarchy's hold on America. In 1870, the U.S. Congress made July 4th a federal holiday, and in 1941 it was expanded to be a paid holiday for federal employees. Festivities range from fireworks, parades, and concerts to family gatherings and cook-outs. In the southeastern United States, Fourth of July celebrations often mean family, food, and fireworks, all of which can be found throughout Madison County.

Madison

The Madison Lions Club will host its annual God and Country Celebration, on Tuesday, July 4 at Lake Frances. Anyone who has ever attended the celebration before knows how fantastic the fireworks display is. There will be food vendors set up by 5:00 p.m. to satisfy everyone’s appetites, and other vendors will be there to provide valuable information. This year, the headline performers will be Stephen Harrell & the Dusty Boots Band. The entertainment will kick off at 6 p.m. Stephen Harrell & the Dusty Boots Band, sponsored by J+J Strong, has been a favorite for many years in the south Georgia and north Florida area, playing at many weddings and other events. They play a variety of songs that are sure to have everyone up and dancing. The show will be at the Madison Lions Club Pavilion at Lake Frances. Fireworks will begin at dark, around 9:00 p.m.

Greenville

The Spirit of Greenville, a group of family and friends who have sponsored the Town of Greenville's annual fireworks show since 1997, will hold its Fourth of July celebration in Haffye Hays Park on Tuesday July 4, starting around 9:15 p.m. The park is on the corner of US 90 and Broad St., and those interested in attending should bring lawn chairs and blankets. The Spirit of Greenville pays for the fireworks through fundraising and donations. For more information on fireworks in Greenville, contact Cindy Hutto at (850) 948-2741.

Cherry Lake

The Cherry Lake American Legion Post 224 will serve hot dogs and chips on Saturday, July 1, starting at 4 p.m., with fireworks to follow at dark. The Legion will also have a fireworks display on Tuesday, July 4, at dark. Both events are open to the public. The American Legion is located at 4383 NE Cherry Lake Cir., in Madison. The fireworks can be seen from any location around the lake. Sims Boating Club will also have fireworks over Cherry Lake on Saturday, July 1.

Additional vendors are welcome, and interested parties should call Tim Dunn at (850) 464-4890 or Jay Lee at (850) 973-7509. Vendor applications are also available at the Madison Chamber of Commerce, located at 248 SW Range Ave., in Madison.

“We serve” is the Lions Club motto and mission. The group feels it has been fortunate and blessed to be able to serve Madison County since December 18, 1942. Many older Madison residents can remember either helping to support or being a Lions Club member themselves. Individuals interested in becoming involved in the Lions Club are invited to come and join the group for lunch at Cucinella’s Brick Oven Pizzeria, every Tuesday at noon. The pizzeria is located at 201 SW Rutledge St., in Madison.